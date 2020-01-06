MAW joins Hiab network

MAW Engineering's premises in Toome, County Antrim

Hiab’s appointment of MAW Engineering is in addition to the service & parts provision already offered by Dennison BodyShop across Northern Ireland.

MAW Engineering was launched in May 2019 by the former managing director of Northern Ireland-based SDC Trailers, Mark Cuskeran, and haulage stalwart William Stobart.

Mark Cuskeran said: “Hiab produce excellent products and we are delighted to become a Hiab partner. We have a modern 50,000 square foot facility situated across six acres here in Northern Ireland and will have a dedicated demonstration area for the Hiab products.”

Under the terms of the contract, MAW Engineering will be responsible for selling and installing Hiab, Multilift, Jonsered and Effer brands across Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone - as well as the three border counties of the Republic of Ireland – Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

Dennison Bodyshop will continue to be Hiab’s service and spare parts representative across the same regions.

“We have worked with Dennisons many times over the years; they are a very professional company and provide a great service and parts offering. Our prospective sales teams will work closely together,” Mr Cuskeran added.

Dennison operations director Michael Petticrew said: “Hiab, as a leading brand and quality product, has now got two strong partners in Northern Ireland. With MAW Engineering providing sales and installation of Hiab equipment, and Dennison Bodyshop providing the aftersales support and installation, we can deliver the full package of services and solutions for customers across Northern Ireland and the three bordering counties.”

Ian Mitchell, Hiab managing director for UK & Ireland, added: “Dennisons has been providing a fantastic servicing and spare parts service to our customers in Northern Ireland for the past three years, and now we have a sales and installation offering from MAW Engineering to complement the Dennison Bodyshop provision. This gives our customers in Northern Ireland and the bordering counties access to a full package of Hiab sales, installation, service and parts.”

