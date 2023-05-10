McAleer & Rushe breaks ground in Leith

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Edinburgh Council leader Cllr Cammy Day (centre) as well as representatives from Goodstone Living, McAleer & Rushe and 3DReid Architects

The Dockside scheme will have 338 apartments for rent across four blocks within an acre of new public realm. The first building is expected to be completed in July 2025 with the entire scheme finishing in October 2025.

Goodstone Living construction director Lee Hawkins, said: “Construction starting at Dockside is a major milestone for Goodstone Living. It marks the beginning of our portfolio build-out, where we will deliver and operate highly sustainable, accessible rental communities across the UK.

“We are proud that this will be one of Scotland’s most sustainable housing developments. Operational carbon will be reduced by more than 50% through a series of pioneering technologies including the provision of an air-sourced heat pump in every apartment.”

