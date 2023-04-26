McAleer & Rushe bridges Grand Union Canal

Photographs by Tim Eavis

Urban waterfront developer Waterside Places – a joint venture between Muse and the Canal & River Trust – handed McAleer & Rushe a £20m contract two years ago to put in infrastructure at Brentford Lock West to unlock the third and final phase of development in the London Borough of Hounslow.

As part of this work, a new footbridge has been lifted into place across the Grand Union Canal to improve access to Brentford train station and the town. The works include improvements to Robin Grove Recreation Ground with Waterside Places also contributing funds towards lighting, CCTV and landscaping improvements.

The third and final phase of the development is now ready to start, with old warehouses now demolished.

The enabling works, including demolition of old warehouses, are being completed ahead of the main development works, which will begin in 2024. The final phase of this neighbourhood will deliver 452 new homes alongside flexible commercial space and a bus depot for local operator Metroline.

James Hanford, senior development manager at Waterside Places, said: “Connecting communities and places, is what we’re all about. This bridge will do just that and we can’t wait to see it open to the public.

“Together with our partners, we’ve been working in Brentford for many years, unlocking an unused area of the canal and transforming it into a stunning waterside community, that’ll leave a positive, long-lasting legacy for many years to come.”

Local councillor Dan Bowring said: "Brentford is a town of bridges, in a little over two square miles we have over 30 bridges, amidst a deep and rich history which saw Anglo Saxons, Romans, and Celts all crossing the river here. Even the name Brentford means 'to cross the river Brent'.

“This bridge is the latest chapter in that story, and it's a beautiful accessible bridge, utilising quality British engineering, and architectural elegance. But more than just being beautiful, it is playing a vital part in the wider drive to connect and transform Brentford, breathing new life into a previously isolated and cut off area.”

McAleer & Rushe director Jonathan O’Neill said: “Our team on site engage with the local community on a daily basis and have felt the excitement to see this new bridge open, which will have a tangible positive impact for years to come. Having delivered Phase 2 of the canalside homes back in 2018, we are thrilled to have been afforded the opportunity to return to Brentford Lock West to continue its transformation in both infrastructure improvements and the creation of new homes.”

