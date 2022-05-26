McAleer & Rushe turnover hits £400m

Chief executive Eamonn Laverty & Seamus McAleer, founder & chairman

Latest accounts for McAleer & Rushe Contracts UK Ltd for the year ended 31st December 2021 show turnover of £400.5m and pre-tax profit of £15.0m.

Turnover was 38% ahead of 2020’s £290.1m and 18% ahead of 2019’s £340.4m.

Pre-tax profit was 72% ahead of 2020’s £8.7m and 9% ahead of 2019’s £13.7m.

The 38% turnover growth was exactly what the directors predicted this time last year, when that they said that despite Covid, they were feeling "very positive." [See our previous report here.]

Finance director Eamon Higgins said that turnover for 2022 is projected at £425m “in line with the controlled growth strategy of the company”.

The company signed two large residential contracts in 2021 with key repeat clients Tayl;or Wimpey Central London and Legal & General. “These awards reflect increased funder focus on residential sector during 2021,” Mr Higgins said.

Dividends of £10m were paid out to the shareholders, chairman Seamus McAleer and chief executive Eamonn Laverty, up from £4m in 2020 and £8m in 2019.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk