McAlpine gets started on £100m Hockley Mills development

Artist's impression of the Hockley Mills development

Start of work follows Legal & General agreeing to forward-fund the Hockley Mills build-to-rent development for Sir Robert McAlpine Capital Ventures (SRMCV).

Sir Robert McAlpine has a 37-month construction programme. It is building 395 apartments (ranging from one to three bedrooms), along with a new entrance to the Jewellery Quarter train station, parking spaces for 116 cars, and 28,000 sq ft of commercial space for retail, leisure or offices.

Sir Robert McAlpine regional manager Mark Bessey said: “In an iconic location and, with excellent train and tram connectivity, Hockley Mills is one of Birmingham’s most attractive new residential and commercial schemes. Significantly, our project design reflects the site’s rich industrial heritage. We’re proud to have secured the contract to develop this superb site and look forward to adding it to our successful track record of creating landmark city buildings built for contemporary life.”

SRMCV project director John Parnell said: “This deal demonstrates SRMCV’s significant experience of, and desire to invest in the BTR sector. This scheme will allow us to continue to demonstrate that creating value for people, place and project are central to our business. We are delighted to work alongside Legal & General on this landmark development in the heart of Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter and hope this will be the first of many projects together in this sector.”

Commercial space

The new entrance for the train station

