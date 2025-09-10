McAlpine handed lead role for Manchester health spa

CGI of the planned Therme Manchester health spa

Therme Manchester is described as the UK’s first urban wellbeing resort, with a thermal pool complex, more than 25 water slides, the largest sauna area in the UK, multiple steam rooms and a wave pool for children and families.

Therme Group, an Austrian spa developer, has teamed up with venture capitalists CVC to form a joint venture called Therme Horizon, which is valued at more than €1bn.

Therme has been working with Sir Robert McAlpine through a pre-construction services agreement and has now appointed the firm as construction manager for the £450m Therme Manchester development.

Therme UK chief executive David Russell said: "We are delighted to appoint Sir Robert McAlpine to support the management of construction for Therme Manchester. Their unrivalled expertise in delivering large scale, complex projects, along with a shared commitment to excellence, community and sustainability, makes them the ideal team to bring Therme Manchester to life. We look forward to working together to deliver a project that will have a lasting positive impact on Greater Manchester and beyond."

Sir Robert McAlpine chief executive Neil Martin said: "It’s a privilege to be appointed to help deliver such a visionary and innovative project. Therme Manchester represents a major investment in wellbeing, sustainability, and community infrastructure, and we are excited to play a part in shaping its future."

The site of the planned development is owned by Peel Waters, whose managing director James Whittaker said: “We have been on a long partnership journey with Therme Group. Since our first meeting and experiencing Therme’s world-leading concept, Peel Waters have worked hand in glove with Therme Group to bring this phenomenal experience to TraffordCity, Manchester. Following on from the preparation of the site and carrying out the demolition works of the former EventCity, we are now extremely pleased to see the appointment of Sir Robert McAlpine in readiness for delivering this truly transformational, unique wellness resort, which will be a complete gamechanger for health, leisure and the visitor economy in the north.”

Trafford Council leader Tom Ross said: “The Therme project is fantastic news for Trafford, and I am delighted it is being built in our borough. The resort will attract millions of visitors each year to boost our economy and will provide hundreds of construction jobs and full-time jobs. It supports several of our key commitments by helping provide a thriving economy, improving health and wellbeing and regenerating a vacant brownfield site in a sustainable location. ”

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