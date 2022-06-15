McAlpine returns to profit

Chief executive Paul Hamer

For the year ended 31st October 2021, Sir Robert McAlpine’s turnover was up 14% to £937.2m, from £819.5m the previous year.

Profit before tax was £9.2m in 2021 compared to a £26.8m loss (restated) in 2020.

Cash balances stood at £106.2m at year end with no debt.

Chief executive Paul Hamer said: “With a sharp business focus on continuing to play to our core strengths and values, we have achieved what we set out to do: deliver a robust performance and a return to profit.

“Our strong, enduring relationships with clients and supply chain partners have anchored our stability and helped to mitigate impact on productivity.

“And there is no doubt in my mind that our ongoing success is also down to the skills, expertise and commitment of all the people working on our magnificent projects.

“Our ambition to become the best place to work is undeterred. It is reflected in the many initiatives we have undertaken to promote an inclusive and flexible culture that welcomes everyone and cares for our communities.

“With over 90% of secured business and a healthy pipeline of opportunity, we now have a robust platform from which we can continue to deliver project excellence, tackle the climate emergency, foster and create social value across the communities we serve and build positive momentum for 2022 and beyond.”

