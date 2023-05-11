McAlpine signs CM deal for Museum of London

Image of the London Museum at Smithfield [© Secchi Smith]

The contract signing comes as the museum completes the first phase of restoration work on the external facades of the almost 150-year-old General Market. This is considered to be a key milestone in the overall construction project, and part of a plan to conserve the building’s historic fabric, originally designed by Sir Horace Jones.

Meanwhile internal works to the General Market are progressing, preparing it for future use through the excavation of service trenches in the site’s former Salt Stores and Vaults and formation of the new floor level.

Some 10,000 sqm of Victorian brickwork in the basement has also been cleaned and restored. Work has now begun to build a layered concrete staircase in the General Market to connect the museum galleries.

The museum will reopen at Smithfield – in 2026 if all goes to plan – under a new name, The London Museum.

Work has already got going inside the buildings [Photo Stanton Williams © Will Scott]

Alec Shaw, the museum’s project director, said: “The New London Museum project is one of the most ambitious and complex cultural projects in Europe and one which will be the best city museum in the world once it is completed. We are delighted to announce the appointment of Sir Robert McAlpine to carry out the next phase in this hugely ambitious programme for a new, modern museum which reaches the highest standards of sustainability in both build and operation.

“Their expertise and passion for the project will prove invaluable in realising our vision for a museum which is not only world class but also maintains the unique character of the historic buildings in which it will be housed.”

The Museum was recently granted planning permission, covering both the General Market and Poultry Market where the new museum will be based, and a suite of buildings known as The Annexe, which includes the Fish Market, Red House and Engine House. A listed building consent application for the Grade II-listed Poultry Market has also been secured.

In preparation for its move to Smithfield, the museum closed at London Wall in December 2022. The Museum of London Docklands remains open.

[© Secchi Smith]

