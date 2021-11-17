McAlpine switches to HVO

Sir Robert McAlpine has pledged to no longer purchase diesel for its activities by April 2022 and has begun to transition to hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) on all of its sites.

The move is part of a range of measures adopted by the contractor to reduce its carbon consumption and emissions.

An ULEV car scheme is incentivising McAlpine employees to buy ultra low emission cars.

And the company is working with generator hire company Aggreko to evaluate low impact technology and more sustainable temporary site solutions. These include assessing the viability and scalability of load-on-demand solutions and battery assisted generators as well as the use of HVO.

To address its indirect scope 3 emissions and help its clients achieve carbon reductions, Sir Robert McAlpine has also trialled and rolled out a whole life carbon calculator for the business.

