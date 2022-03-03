McAlpine picked to build Carlisle university

McAlpine directors Sir Andrew McAlpine and Mark Gibson on a site visit with vice chancellor Julie Mennell and other university representatives

The £77.5m project will create a new University of Cumbria campus in the centre of Carlisle.

The Carlisle Citadels campus project is being developed by the University of Cumbria, Cumbria County Council, Carlisle City Council and Cumbria LEP.

The new campus plans will retain the Grade I listed Citadels rotundas on the proposed site along with other historic and heritage features, including most of the Woolworth’s building. Some 14,000 square metres of space will be provided across the refurbished Citadel buildings and the new build provision.

Following the appointment of a contactor, the next stage of the project is to complete the planning application process. There will be some site preparation work later this year, including archaeological investigations and other construction related survey work. However, it is expected that the main construction work will begin in the first half of 2023, with completion forecasted for spring 2026.

University of Cumbria vice chancellor Julie Mennell said: “The Citadels project is going to be truly transformational for place and people, increasing the accessibility, reach and impact of our academic offer and bringing more activity, footfall and investment into our city.”

