McAlpine to give Nottingham mall an £86m makeover

Plans for the Broadmarsh centre

Preparatory work has been ongoing throughout 2018 including the relocation of the centre’s management office and improvements to the Wilkos store to make way for The Light cinema.

Sir Robert McAlpine will start main construction works in the next few weeks.

Intu development director Martin Breeden said: “We are looking forward to this next stage in developing the centre into a great place to eat, relax and play from day time through to evening. The redeveloped Intu Broadmarsh will draw people in from further afield and complement the existing retail offer in Nottingham.”

He added: “The Light and Hollywood Bowl are both committed to the centre and there is significant interest from a number of retailers and restaurants in taking space. We are creating the most exciting development in the city’s southern area for more than five decades and we continue to work with Nottingham City Council on their plans for the wider Broadmarsh area, which is a fabulous regeneration programme.”

The Nottingham project follows the opening of the 400,000 sq ft extension to Intu Watford last year. Next to launch will be a new £72m leisure development at Intu Lakeside in Thurrock later this year.