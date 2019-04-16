McAvoy puts manufacturing chief in boardroom

David Clark

David Clark joined McAvoy in 2012 and now has overall responsibility for offsite manufacturing across the group.

In his previous role as head of manufacturing and innovation, David Clark led McAvoy’s work in applying digital technology to offsite construction. He is now tasked with managing the expansion of production capacity and driving productivity improvements.

Managing director Eugene Lynch said, “David’s leadership, knowledge and commitment will continue to be invaluable as we implement our growth strategy across the UK and Ireland. He has played a significant role in embedding innovation across the business to ensure we remain at the forefront of offsite manufacturing and indeed the construction industry in this area. His appointment as a director of the business further strengthens our management team and supports our ambitious plans for growth. We look forward to welcoming him to the McAvoy board.”