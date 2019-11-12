McAvoy wins contract for school art block

Designed by Blue Sky Architects, materials include composite cladding, dark grey windows and brickwork at ground floor level.

The three-storey building will be fabricated offsite in a McAvoy factory and is expected to be handed over in summer 2020. It will replace an existing 1970s teaching block that will then be demolished. The project manager is Faithful & Gould.

The contract was awarded under phase two of the Priority School Building Programme in partnership between CfBT Schools Trust, Lincolnshire County Council and the Department for Education.

Raymond Millar, pre-construction director at The McAvoy Group, said: “The building is located at the heart of the school so access for traditional construction would be more challenging. Using an offsite solution gives the school the primary benefit of reduced time on site. This is a live school environment so by reducing the build programme, we are minimising any disruption to the children’s education.”

McAvoy has used 3D modelling for design and co-ordination, and virtual reality for public consultation and client engagement in the design process.

