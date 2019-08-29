McCormack adds new Stage V midi

McCormack’s Case CX90D midi excavator

McCormack’s Case CX90D midi excavator was delivered by local dealer Cowan Bros NI, also based near Belfast.

While Haydock-based Civils & Construction Solutions has already got the first Stage V Case in all of the UK (and Europe too), until now none had been sold in Northern Ireland.

McCormack Demolition contracts manager Eamon Deery said: “The Case CX90D will be used in all types of demolition projects, from large rural sites to inner-city locations. Its compact size means that it can work inside buildings to dismantle sections that the bigger equipment can’t reach. Some sites, especially those in city centres, have extremely challenging access issues and we need machines that are able to manoeuvre in these tight spaces.”

He added: “The Stage V engine future-proofs our fleet for inner-city projects where air emission legislation is getting tougher. We need to use heavy equipment to get the job done but now we can do that while creating as little environmental impact as possible.”

Case Construction Equipment Europe product director Alain de Nanteuil said of the nine-tonne machine: “The Yanmar Stage V engine meets the new requirements, but we wanted to deliver more than compliance. This engine delivers 20% more power than the previous model but actually uses 4.5% less diesel. Particulate matter has been reduced by 40% with the introduction of the diesel particulate filter (DPF), but we have been careful that the changes have no impact on the operator. The filter is self-cleaning and will have no impact on the operator’s working day.”

He also claimed that the engine sounds not just quitter but also sweeter. “We have maintained the low noise levels with this new engine but we’ve also made the engine more pleasing to the ear thanks to the different sound frequencies generated by the engine,” de Nanteuil said.

