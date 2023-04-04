McGee pioneers structural steel reuse

1 Golden Lane is to be substantially rebuilt

Real estate investor Castleforge has appointed McGee to deconstruct the Cripplegate House office block at 1 Golden Lane in the City of London ahead of its redevelopment.

McGee has devised an approach that allows the steelwork to be reused in the proposed new structure.

At the Golden Lane site, the work will see half the original building from the 1890s being retained in its current form with the deconstruction works taking place alongside it. The proposed refabrication involves ribbon cutting the existing beams to increase the stiffness of the section. According to McGee, this has never been done before on a reused steel section.

McGee worked with the designers, industry bodies and Castleforge to demonstrate the viability of steelwork reuse in this scheme to reduce the carbon emissions and ensure the protection of the original building.

In addition, McGee will undertake structural demolition of some existing reinforced concrete slabs, the roof and the façade of the building.

This scheme builds on similar work undertaken at other listed sites in London by McGee, including at Admiralty Arch and Claridge’s Hotel.

McGee managing director Seb Fossey said: "This is the first time that any project in the UK is targeting exact steelwork sections to be deconstructed, de-fabricated, recertified and refabricated for use in the redevelopment of the same site. It is our hope that by successfully delivering this scheme it will demonstrate that technical solutions around steelwork reuse are commercially viable for future schemes in the Capital.”

He added: “I’m delighted that Castleforge has put their trust in the experience of our team to deliver this UK first. We are committed to enabling lower carbon solutions through our high value engineering solutions.”

Castleforge development manager Oliver Vickerage said: “1 Golden Lane is set to pioneer innovation in sustainable development of stranded City assets. Ambitious targets for best-in-class accreditations, including BREEAM Outstanding, are being taken a step further through new opportunities for fabric retention, material re-use and the promotion of circular economy principals.

“Our alignment on a RetroFirst approach has enabled the retention of 96% of the existing structure. The innovative ribbon cutting algorithm developed as part of this project, enabling the augmentation of steel sections to the required depths will massively increase the opportunity for steel re-use in a market expectant of symmetry and clean lines.”

