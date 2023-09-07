McGee retained for next stage of St John's Wood barracks transformation

The site is between Finchley Road and Primrose Hill

The former Royal Horse Artillery headquarters are being turned into housing. McGee was previously appointed to deliver asbestos removal, demolition and enabling works. It has now been appointed to deliver the next phase of activities, including piling, excavation, reinforced concrete and installation of bearings for a five-acre basement.

Work to retain the Grade II listed Riding School is also being carried out as part of the scheme.

It will be the first time McGee will deploy the latest addition to its fleet, a Bauer BG33 piling rig.

Gareth Stow, chief operating officer for St John’s Wood Square Limited, the client, said: “We selected McGee after a competitive process based on their team, technical response to a complex build, attention to detail and strong track record. We are looking forward to working on the next stage of the project with McGees, following their successful demolition works, to deliver a significant basement contract.”

McGee managing director Seb Fossey said: “The whole McGee team are incredibly proud and excited to have been appointed to deliver the next phase of this major super-prime scheme, building on the relationship and trust earned with the client team.

“Throughout the demolition and enabling works, we’ve shown our passion and ability to deliver on our commitments. We look forward to continuing this collaborative approach throughout the rest of this prestigious project.”

