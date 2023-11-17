McGoff creates two more divisions

Managing director Dean Johnston (left) with new directors Lee Sale (centre) and Peter Croft (right)

McGoff Construction Services currently comprises McGoff Construction, McGoff Group Facilities Services and steel frame fabricator Panacea Building Systems.

Two new companies have been set up: EdenCroft Building Services, for mechanical & electrical works, and McGoff Housing.

EdenCroft is led by Peter Croft, who has joined the business as managing director of the new M&E business.

The new housing division, sitting within McGoff Construction, is led by Lee Sale as director of housing. This new division will seek partnerships, frameworks and relationships with social housing providers who deliver services to local authorities and registered social landlords.

Lee Sale has previously worked for Bellway, Wates and Lovell Partnership over the course of the last 20 years. He will initially be working on current and future McGoff schemes in Herne Bay, Bovington, Congleton and Glossop.

Group managing director Dean Johnston said: “My key focus is to build on the extensive track record the business has successfully garnered over the last 50 years. We offer a unique, vertically integrated approach, and I want to continue to bring more expertise ‘in house’ ensuring sustained future growth. I am delighted to welcome Peter and Lee on board and look forward to seeing these new divisions to our business flourish.”

