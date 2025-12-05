McLaren breaks ground on Wrexham Kop

The ground breaking ceremonials

What is described as one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the Wrexham football history has now moved to full construction phase.

The 5,500-capacity new Kop Stand, designed by Populous, will increase capacity at the Racecourse Ground (STōK Cae Ras) to more than 18,000 as well as bring improved facilities

Set for completion during the 2026/27 season, it will restore the stadium to a four-sided configuration and achieve UEFA Category 4 compliance.

Representatives from Wrexham AFC, Wrexham County Borough Council, McLaren Construction Midlands and North, the Welsh government, Wrexham University and the Wrexham Gateway Partnership assembled at the Racecourse Ground (STōK Cae Ras) on 4th December to mark the start of main works.

Since McLaren Construction’s appointment under a pre-construction services agreement earlier this year, the project team has completed a suite of enabling works to prepare the site for full construction. These works have included establishing the early-phase compound and welfare facilities, completing the reduced-level dig and stabilised construction platform, installing the piling mat, relocating and upgrading hoarding, forming a permanent safe walkway from the Wrexham Lager Stand, creating construction access routes and crane platforms and starting piling operations that will continue into the early new year.

The project now moves into its principal construction period, with the breakout piles, casting of foundations all starting this month and into January, and the start of reinforced concrete lift cores that will support the new structural steel frame along with the foundation. Work will also progress on internal service ducting, drainage and preparation of the main ground floor slab.

In early 2026, slip formed reinforced concrete cores will be constructed to provide stability for the roof structure. The steel frame, which comprises approximately 1,500 tonnes of steel including major long-lead tubular truss sections, is scheduled to begin rising from early spring.

Installation of precast concrete terrace units will follow before roofing and façade works, internal fit-out and systems installation continue through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

The project team has worked to address the complexities of building a new stand within a live, operational and historically sensitive stadium environment. A detailed sequencing strategy has been developed to manage trade movements and construction operations within the tight site footprint, while logistics planning has been coordinated with Wrexham County Borough Council, Wrexham University and nearby businesses to minimise disruption.

The external brick facade pays homage to the Wrexham’s 'Terracottapolis' nickname

Joel Casstles, operations director at McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “The groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of an exciting phase for Wrexham AFC and for the city. The scale and complexity of the new Kop Stand are significant, especially on a historic and operational site, but the progress made to date means we are entering the main build with confidence.

“This stand will transform the stadium and deliver a new gateway to Wrexham, which the whole community can be proud of. We are committed to ensuring the project creates local opportunities and leaves a lasting legacy for supporters and residents alike.”

Wrexham AFC chief executive Michael Williamson said: “Over the coming months, fans will see the structure take shape as we build a stand that enhances capacity, improves facilities and secures the future of the STōK Cae Ras as a top-tier venue for domestic, international football and other sporting and entertainment events.”

The new stand is designed by Populous

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