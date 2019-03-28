McLaren gets started on £27m Enfield office scheme

The five-storey, 66,000 sq ft commercial office building in Enfield, north London, will enable the software company to consolidate its three office locations into one.

The building will comprise a ground-floor reception with full-height atrium, a data centre and a rooftop conference centre. The basement car park will have space for 96 cars.

The grade-A office building will aim to achieve BREEAM excellent standard. McLaren Construction has started on site this month and is expected to complete in autumn 2020.

McLaren regional managing director Jay Newman said: “McLaren has successfully delivered a number of developments for Stoford and we are thrilled to be working with them again. We have an extensive portfolio of commercial offices of the highest quality and we look forward to delivering a new home for Metaswitch.”

Metaswitch chief executive Martin Lund said: “Metaswitch is delighted to be working with Stoford and McLaren Construction to create a stand-out working environment for our employees and visitors. This will give us a stunning building that will help us attract and retain the best talent to maintain our position as one of the world’s best in our field.”