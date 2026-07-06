McLaren to deploy FieldAI robots

A FieldAI robot, courtesy of McLaren

McLaren will deploy autonomous quadruped robots, initially to capture 360° site imagery, generate point cloud data and support progress verification, model-to-site deviation analysis, safety compliance patrols and quality assurance. The range of tasks will grow over time, the companies' say, adding value to the robots already on site.

Regular automated scans by FieldAI robots will create a visual and spatial record of work as it is installed. AI-enabled deviation analysis will compare site data against the design model, reducing the time between install and identification of on-site quality issues. This capability will support correct installation at the point of delivery, ensuring true quality control, tolerance management and a reduction in rework.

The partnership marks FieldAI's entry into the UK market and extends construction deployments that already span hundreds of sites across Europe, Asia, and North America. The two companies will work together to meet UK regulatory and data security requirements as deployments scale up.

The robots use FieldAI's Field Foundation Models, which combine data-driven AI with physics-based reasoning and uncertainty quantification to unlock environments that are otherwise too complex and unpredictable for robots. This enables robots of all shapes and sizes to perform a widening range of tasks in unstructured environments they have never seen before. Because the software does not depend on prior maps, supporting infrastructure or pre-planned routes, the robots can be deployed quickly and adapt as a site changes.

McLaren Construction’s group pre-construction director, Adam Nicholson, explains, “The significance of this deployment for the construction industry is that we can move beyond machines that are remote controlled or pre-programmed for a limited range of tasks and routes. Instead, we now have autonomous robots navigating stairs, doors and other obstacles and constantly working with our human teams to support productivity, safety and quality.”

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