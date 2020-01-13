McLaren wins more work at Quintain’s Wembley Park

Wembley Park

This latest contract award takes the overall value of McLaren’s projects at the north London site to £302m.

Forming part of Quintain’s 85-acre Wembley Park estate, McLaren’s new contract is for the construction of plots NW09 and NW10, which are made up of three distinct blocks. Together, the two plots will deliver 396 build-to-rent homes to be run by Quintain’s rental management platform, as well as 1,000 m2 of ground floor retail space and 1,200 m2 earmarked for a medical centre. There will also be residents’ parking space and a private landscaped garden.

Main construction works are underway at plot NW09/10 and are due to complete in the summer of 2022.

Overall, the development of Wembley Park is seeing construction of 8,500 homes – a third of which will be affordable and the majority available for rent rather than for sale.

The award of the contract for NW09/10 comes after McLaren handed over the 340-apartment residential scheme W03 (now named Alameda) and 11,000 m2 of office space at W06 along Wembley Park Boulevard in 2019. McLaren is due to complete the 150-apartment residential block of W06 in March 2020.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk