McLaughlin & Harvey gets going for Wolverhampton college

Artist's impression of the new building

The £61m development is described as ‘the jewel in the crown’ of Wolverhampton’s City Learning Quarter masterplan.

It will establish new educational facilities for City of Wolverhampton College, Adult Education Wolverhampton and Central Library.

McLaughlin & Harvey is expected to completed the project for City of Wolverhampton Council in time for the start of the 2025/26 academic year.

Enabling works including utility diversions, welfare construction and hoarding installation have been completed; strip-out, demolition and ground preparation works are ongoing; and piling has now started for the foundations for the new building.

The college building represents the second phase of the council’s City Learning Quarter masterplan. Works are progressing on the first phase – Speller Metcalfe is building an £8.1m advanced technology and automotive centre at the college’s Wellington Road campus and on course to complete in July.

Council leader Stephen Simkins said: “It is a very proud moment to see our City Learning Quarter city centre vision becoming a reality. It will have a visible and tangible impact on the City of Wolverhampton and its residents, making a massive difference to everyday life through direct investment in skills and education - it has the potential to unlock future opportunities for all in the city.

“We are working hard with City of Wolverhampton College to ensure we not only deliver a vibrant education hub where we improve the city’s learning, apprenticeship and employment offers, but also that we retain our best talent, rather than losing people to different parts of the region.

“The new facilities will provide a vital facelift to our city centre and will be an inspirational environment for people to learn in, also offering excellent connectivity to rail, bus, tram and cycle routes.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk