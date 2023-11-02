McLaughlin & Harvey lands “game-changing” Wolverhampton contract

The scheme will provide a new campus for the City of Wolverhampton College, as well as new facilities for Adult Education Wolverhampton and the city’s Central Library. Work is expected to start by the end of this year with completion by September 2025.

McLaughlin & Harvey has been working on progressing the final design and has already carried out enabling works under a pre-construction agreement signed last year with Wolverhampton City Council.

The scheme is part of a larger redevelopment project which includes a new £8.1m advanced technology and automotive centre at the college’s Wellington Road campus currently being built by Speller Metcalfe. This project is due to be completed in July 2024 and is being funded by West Midlands Combined Authority and former Black Country LEP.

Council leader Stephen Simkins said: “The City Learning Quarter is a game-changing scheme for Wolverhampton. A lot of hard work has been put in by council and college representatives, supported by our local MP Stuart Anderson and the West Midlands Combined Authority, to secure vital funding and get us to the point where we can make our vision a reality.

“The City Learning Quarter will have a visible and tangible impact on the City of Wolverhampton and its residents, making a massive difference to everyday life through direct investment in skills and education.

“We are working hard with City of Wolverhampton College to ensure we not only deliver a vibrant education hub where we improve the city’s learning, apprenticeship and employment offers, but also that we retain our best talent, rather than losing people to different parts of the region.

“The new facilities will provide a vital facelift to our city centre and will be an inspirational environment for people to learn in, also offering excellent connectivity to rail, bus, tram and cycle.

“We will be creating an environment where everyone can flourish and it demonstrates the commitment this city has to investing in its citizens.”

City of Wolverhampton College principal and chief executive Mal Cowgill said: “The city centre campus will transform our student experience and make a tangible impact on the city of Wolverhampton, offering first class facilities in key areas of employment to the thousands of people set to walk through its doors.”

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson, said: “The City Learning Quarter project will be a lasting legacy, changing the lives of the youth in Wolverhampton. I'm immensely proud to have played a part in securing £20m of Levelling Up funding for this transformational endeavour, which will bring hope, opportunity, and a brighter future to our city.”

Shane Greer, McLaughlin & Harvey’s senior project manager, said: “After successfully completing our collaboration with the council on the design and preparatory works, McLaughlin & Harvey is delighted to be commencing works as the main contractor on Wolverhampton City Learning Quarter in the coming weeks.

“The project, which is being delivered under the Crown Commercial Service CWAS RM6088 framework, will benefit the area of Wolverhampton with a state-of-the art learning facility. We will be undertaking initial enabling works such as utility diversions, welfare construction and hoarding installation in advance of demolition and piling commencing in the new year.”

The City Learning Quarter main facility will be situated around the Old Hall Street and St George’s Parade area of the city centre, incorporating a site on the corner of Garrick Street and Bilston Street, where the former Faces nightclub building once stood.

The proposals were initially supported by investment from the council with further funding coming through a combination of £5m from the Towns Fund, £20m from the Levelling Up fund and £22m from the Department for Education plus additional government grants and contributions from the college and council.

