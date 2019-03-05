McLaughlin & Harvey picked for Edinburgh Marina

The first phase of the project has an estimated gross development value in excess of £175m. It involves construction of the new 373-berth marina, a 187-bedroom Hyatt Regency Spa & Conference Hotel with 98 serviced apartments, the Royal Wharf Living for Retirement residential scheme and three residential apartment blocks providing a further 338 apartments.

Matthew Garstang, finance director at Edinburgh Marina Holdings, said: “We are extremely pleased to have appointed McLaughlin & Harvey as the main contractor for the first phase of the landmark Edinburgh Marina development. Their track record and experience will help us deliver this world-class development which will create much needed new homes, as well as unique leisure and commercial facilities for the Scottish capital.”

McLaughlin & Harvey managing director Philip Cheevers added: “We are delighted to be part of the delivery team for Edinburgh Marina which is one of Scotland’s most exciting new development projects. At McLaughlin & Harvey we pride ourselves on considerate and responsible construction, and our approach to Edinburgh Marina is no different. We look forward to starting on site to ensure the developer’s vision becomes reality.”