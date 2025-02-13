McPhillips wins home-town college assignment

Addenbrooke House is being turned into Telford College's sixth form centre

McPhillips will renovate Telford & Wrekin Council's former Addenbrooke House building for use by Telford College.

Its £7m contract is part of the wider £80m Station Quarter development in the town centre.

The office renovation will allow Telford College to relocate all of its A-level provision into one central site. It is expected to open in September 2026.

McPhillips managing director Paul Inions said: “Our roots in this borough run deep, with more than 80% of our team living within 20 miles of our Telford base. The reality of that is that it will be local people involved directly in delivering this fantastic project – the very same people who have no doubt benefited themselves from the already excellent training and skills offered through Telford College in the form of apprenticeships and construction skills training. I know they will be proud to give something back.

“It’s exactly the kind of project we want to be working on – one which helps and provides opportunity for others to build their bright futures right here in our community.

“As we build on the success of our 60th anniversary year, this flagship project within our own town is a perfect landmark.”

The new sixth form centre will complement The Quad, newly-completed building nearby that was opened in September 2024 and is home to Harper Adams University, a new digital skills centre and a start-up business centre.

Construction work has also started on 189 new homes on the site, which is within walking distance of Telford’s train and bus stations and the covered shopping centre.

The new sixth form centre will allow Telford College to significantly expand its A-Level offering in a self-contained setting. It will include science labs, a drama studio, arts studio and library.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Lee Carter said: “Telford College’s new sixth form centre will be a huge boost to the college’s existing training and skills offering and is excellent news for the borough. We are committed to providing the best education, training and skills opportunities for local people and to attracting the best quality job opportunities to the borough.

“It’s also fantastic to know that a local company has been awarded the contract for delivering the project – a further demonstration of our desire to support local business.”

