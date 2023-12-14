Mears completes 18-month leadership transition

Lucas Critchley

It was back in May 2020 that Mears named chief operating officer Lucas Critchley as its next chief executive in succession to David Miles but no handover date was given.

Today Mears has announced that the transition period is complete. David Miles will retire from the board on 31st December after 27 years with the company and Lucas Critchley will become chief executive on 1st January 2024.

Lucas Critchley joined the company in 2004 straight from university.

However, David Miles is not leaving entirely. “David will remain a key member of the senior management team and has committed to continue to provide support to the business over the medium term with particular focus on key client engagement, operational support and driving commercial performance,” the company said.

Chairman of the board Jim Clarke said: "It is reassuring that the transition from David to Lucas has been seamless and proceeded exactly as planned. David's contribution to the development of Mears has been immense over many years and I am particularly pleased that he will continue to play an important role in the business going forward.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk