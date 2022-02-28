Mears wins £350m defence contract renewal

Mears has been awarded the new residential living accommodation project (RLAP) contract, providing services to the MoD’s Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

Mears has already been providing similar services since 2016 under the predecessor substitute service accommodation contract.

The new contract has an annual value of more than £50m and runs for up to seven years. Under the contract, Mears will arrange accommodation for service personnel and their families across the UK and look after the properties. Services include property search, selection and leasing, relocation services, tenancy management, responsive repairs and maintenance. The new contract is expected to start in April 2022, subject to completion of a standstill period.

Mears chief executive David Miles said: "With this contract award we can continue to provide the highest levels of service to these key personnel and their families and value for money to the DIO. Our operating and quality KPIs on this project have been excellent and this has clearly contributed to our successful rebid. Together with our contracts with the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice, today's successful award underlines that Mears is recognised as a trusted partner for specialist housing management services across central government departments. This award puts the group in an excellent position for 2022 and beyond."

