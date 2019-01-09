Mears wins trio of asylum support contracts

The contracts are to provide accommodation and support services for asylum seekers in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Northeast/Yorkshire/Humber region.

Mears has won three of seven Home Office contracts that are collectively valued at £4bn over the 10-year term.

Serco has been contracted to provide the same services in the Northwest and the Midlands/East of England.

Clearsprings Ready Homes has been chosen for Wales and the South of England.

The UK government has a duty to provide asylum for those seeking international protection in the UK. Mears said that it would ensure that its asylum accommodation is safe, habitable and fit for purpose.

During the mobilisation period, up to 1st April 2019, the suppliers will work with the Home Office and service users to make sure that accommodation meets the quality standard set out in the contracts. The contracts officially begin in September 2019.

Immigration minister Caroline Nokes said: “The UK has a proud history of providing protection to those who need it and these new contracts will make sure that asylum seekers are treated with dignity and respect in safe, secure and suitable accommodation. They will deliver compassionate support through a new integrated service and make the asylum system more accessible and easier to navigate.

“We consulted extensively with local authorities and NGOs to make sure that the contracts not only protect vulnerable asylum seekers but also deliver value for money for the taxpayer.”

Mears chief operating officer John Taylor said: “Mears provides housing and care to many thousands of people all across the UK, including some who are vulnerable. This experience, combined with our expertise in housing repairs and maintenance, means we are a strong partner for the government to deliver asylum accommodation and support that is safe, habitable and fit for purpose. We will immediately start work on the mobilisation so that we are ready to meet the needs of asylum seekers and their host communities”.