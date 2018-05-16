News » Plant » Mecalac adds dumper safety packs » published 16 May 2018
Mecalac adds dumper safety packs
Mecalac Construction Equipment UK has unveiled a trio of technology packs to enhance the safety of its forward tipping site dumpers.
The three different Shield packages are available for six and nine-tonne payload models across the Mecalac range, whether with or without an enclosed cab.
The basic Shield pack will be standard on all TA6, TA9 and MDX models from August 2018, with start and drive interlock, seatbelt/handbrake/service warnings, speed limiter (factory set), auto-idle shut-off, stop/start control and park brake test.
The Shield+ option also includes skip interlock, tilt limit, rollover lockout, fuel loss warning,, custom speed limiter and idle shut-off (via Bluetooth and smartphone app) and Capture telematics.
At the top of the range is the Shield PRO pack, which adds Hazard Detection sensors, developed by Mecalac in partnership with Vision Techniques.
