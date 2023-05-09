MEP invests in low-level access

Andy Menham, MEP Hire product and sector development manager and Mark Timmons, general manager of MEP’s Rainham depot in east London

As a supplier of tools to the mechanical, electrical and plumbing industries, low-level powered access has long been part of MEP’s inventory.

Among its newest machines are 150 Genie GS-1432m micro scissors, manufactured by Terex.

Both the GS-1432m and the slightly larger Genie GS-1932m micro scissors are compact enough to drive through doorways with standard fixed guardrails, and lightweight enough to be transported in standard elevators.

“Thanks to their lightweight construction of just 900 kg and compact footprint, Genie GS-1432m micro scissors are a good offering for mechanical and electrical customers working on suspended flooring,” said MEP Hire product and sector development manager Andy Menham.

He described the electric-powered machines as “robust, reliable and efficient” as well as being “incredibly easy to operate".

The GS-1432m provides a 14 ft (4.3 metre) platform height at is 32 inches (810cm) wide.

MEP Hire has been part of the VP Group since 2007.

