Merchant volumes down 20% in April

Even with price inflation of 14%, the value of sales was also down, by 9.0%.

Taking trading day differences into account, like-for-like sales were 4.0% lower by value, as April 2023 had one less trading day than in the previous year.

The latest Builders Merchant Building Index (BMBI) report also shows that total merchant sales volumes were down 11.9% on March and 12.7% down by value, with prices registering a small decline of 0.9%. But with five less trading days in April than March, like-for-like value sales were up 11.6%.

Total merchant sales volumes in the twelve months from May 2022 to April 2023 were down 12.5% year-on-year but up by 1.5% in value due to 16% price inflation. With two less trading days in the most recent period, like-for-like sales were 2.4% higher by value.

Mike Rigby of MRA Research, who puts the statistics together based on point-of-sale data, said: “The latest BMBI figures – which show a significant decrease in value sales and an even sharper decline in volume – reflect the continuing national slowdown in housing activity, both new build and repair, maintain & improve.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk