Merseyside to host UK’s biggest building waste recycling plant

The new plant will be capable of washing a million tonnes of recycled aggregate every year

Located at the company’s 30-acre site in Kirkby, the new plant will be capable of recycling a million tonnes of waste a year from the construction, demolition, utility and rail industries.

Wavertree director Sean Munro said: “We are extremely proud to announce the opening of this revolutionary recycling plant in Kirkby. The potential that the plant holds is exactly in line with our environmental values of responsible waste management and our zero-percent landfill ambitions.

“Not only will the site allow us to recycle all the construction and industrial waste that comes through its doors, it will also increase our already notable recycling capacity and help the good people of Liverpool and the northwest dispose of their waste more responsibly and efficiently.”

The site will wash waste material brought in and resupply any recycled aggregate material brought in, reducing the need for new aggregate material and promoting a more sustainable ‘circular economy’, says Wavertree.

Wavertree Waste is part of the CCC Group which offers skip hire, aggregates, muckaway and waste disposal services throughout the northwest. Its main brands include Wavertree Waste and Spotmix Skip Hire.

