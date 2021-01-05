Methodist Church conversion for Morgan Sindall

Camden Methodist Church in north London is to become The Wesley Hotel

Camden Methodist Church, built as a Wesleyan chapel in 1824, is to become The Wesley Hotel.

The basement will continue to be used as a church but the five floors above ground will be transformed into a four-star hotel with 39 bedrooms

Richard Dobson, Morgan Sindall Construction’s London area director, said: “We’re pleased to be working with our client to realise their exciting vision for this historic building. The redevelopment of the church into a luxury hotel will breathe new life into the building and ensure that it stays true to its long heritage as a place of welcome and hospitality. The lower ground floor of the building will be transformed into an accessible worship space, where the Camden Methodist Church will continue to meet – supporting and future-proofing the building’s purpose as a vibrant place of worship within the community.

“Our team is well versed in working on historic buildings within the capital and has sensitively transformed and refurbished some of London’s most prestigious and characterful buildings. We’re delighted to be bringing that knowledge to this unusual project, where we will be melding heritage and contemporary design and materials to create something truly special.”

Alison Olugunna, director of strategic property development for the Methodist Church, said: “The Methodist Council are delighted to see refurbishment works start at Camden Town Methodist Church. Until April 2019, the building had served as an invaluable place of worship and space for community outreach work. The building had reached the end of its functional life and was therefore in need of major refurbishment. The works will see the building remodelled as a modern space for worship and community use fit to serve the community of Camden. The project also includes a 39-bed boutique hotel on the ground to fourth floors which will be managed by The Wesley. We look forward to completion of this hub in the heart of Camden which we hope will be used and enjoyed by those in the community.”

Faithful & Gould is project manager and quantity surveyor for the £8m project. The design team comprises architect Manalo & White, structural engineer Parmabrook and building services engineer Dark & Taylor. CSG is acoustic consultant, planning consultant is Barker Parry and Encon Associates is advising on sustainability.

