MGF expands in Exeter

The MGF Exeter team

MGF has acquired a new 16-acre facility in Exeter to replace the 1.2-acre site that it has occupied since 2014.

MGF expects the investment to enable it to improve its customer service and product availability in the southwest region.

Operations director Ronnie Ranson said: “We are extremely excited about this milestone in the growth of MGF. We are confident that the new depot will not only benefit our organisation, but also make a positive impact on the local community and our customers. We look forward to opening the new depot when refurbishment work is complete in 2024.”

