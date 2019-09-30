MGF opens its first Scottish depot

The first wagon-load of kit has been delivered.

The depot in Livingston covers 3.5 acres of Houstoun Industrial Estate and will be its main supply point for customers across Scotland. It is currently open to trade, and will be fully operational in January 2020.

MGF is a specialist supplier of excavation safety systems to the construction industry, providing excavation shoring and safety equipment. The new depot in West Lothian is its 11th across the UK.

“We have been serving Scotland through our North East – Durham depot for 23 years, but I’m thrilled that we have opened a depot in Scotland as it will allow us to improve and strengthen our offering to our Scottish customers on a regional basis,” said regional director Kevin Clarke.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk