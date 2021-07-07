  1. Instagram
Wed July 07 2021

MGF sets up lifting gear division

9 hours Temporary works specialist MGF has set up a lifting equipment division, offering slings, hoists, clamps and other lifting tackle for sale or hire.

Mark Smith, MGF's national lifting manager.
MGF’s new lifting equipment division also offers testing and inspection services to support regulatory compliance.

Operations manager Chris Whitworth said that offering customers a single supplier for lifting, safety, shoring and structural support needs on site would save time for contractors and make their life easier.

Starting with an initial phase of products featuring slings, loose lifting equipment, hoisting, blocks, winches and crane site equipment, MGF hopes to expand the division with new products, according to market demand.

MGF lifting engineers, accredited by the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA), are currently located at its depots in Astley (Lancashire), Rugeley (Staffordshire) and Durham. The aim is to be able to offer customers on-site inspections nationwide in due course as the division grows.

The lifting department is headed up by Mark Smith as national lifting manager. He was previously operations director of Trafford Lifting Services, and a Speedy Lifting depot manager before that.

