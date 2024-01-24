Midlands contractor in administration

Tim Bateson and Ryan Grant from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Enrok Construction Limited on 23rd January 2024.

Enrok is a family-run business, headed by Jordan Mallisch, specialising in the design, build and project management of residential and commercial developments. Its head office is in Dunstan, Stafford,

According to the administrators, the company had faced challenges over recent months, including the insolvency of a key supplier along with delays to key contracts, that had led to increasing cashflow pressure. The directors concluded that insolvency was unavoidable and decided to seek the appointment of administrators.

Seven of the eight company employees were made redundant immediately following the appointment of administrators.

Joint administrator Tim Bateson said: “The building and construction sector continues to face a number of headwinds, including persistent cost inflation and material shortages which have had the effect of eroding the thin margins that are so often seen in competitive fixed price contracts.”

He added: “Our intention is to assist the employees that have unfortunately been made redundant whilst we seek to realise the assets of the Company, including exploring any interest in the Company’s live contracts.”

