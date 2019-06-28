BibbyBibby
Fri June 28 2019

Midlothian issues tender for new school

9 hours Midlothian Council is seeking a contractor to design and build a new primary school and nursery to support a development of more than 1,200 homes.

The contract, which has an estimated value of £10.5m involves the construction of a two-storey building in Easthouses. The scope of work includes ground stabilisation works - subject to outcome of a site investigation - as well as utilities work, the substructure and superstructure, internal finishes, furnishings, building services, landscaping and parking.

The council envisages inviting up to five bidders and will score bids based 60% on price and 40% on a quality rating.Work is expected to take 12 months.

Plans for the school had been agreed in February.

