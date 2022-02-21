Miller Homes secures Clydebank housing site

The former Playdrome site in Clydebank is set to be transformed into a housing development after being marketed late last year following the demolition of the building.

The received six offers, all of which were for housing developments, with Miller Homes chosen as the preferred bidder.

The developer is proposing to transform the site into a 116-property development, with a mixture of three-bedroom homes, including ones with a frontage along the canal.

Members of the council's infrastructure, regeneration & economic development committee have approved the sale and have given officers the green light to conclude negotiations with Miller Homes.

Councillor Iain McLaren, convener of infrastructure, regeneration and economic development, said: “I am pleased to see that this extensive site in Clydebank Town Centre will be put to good use once more. This will have a positive impact on the town centre and fits in with the work the council is doing to regenerate Clydebank, including our recently agreed Clydebank Framework.”

Members at the meeting also approved the sale of a site at Burroughs Way in the Vale of Leven Industrial Estate at a price of £1m. The successful bidder - CW Properties Bruce Weir Holdings - intends to develop the site for mixed industrial usage for other organisations.

Councillor Diane Docherty, vice convener of infrastructure, regeneration and economic development, said: “The proposed development will develop an area of land, which is currently unused and will provide a supply of much needed industrial and warehouse accommodation to the area. The development of this site for industrial/warehouse use will generate local employment opportunities as well as generating income for the Council in the form of business rates.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk