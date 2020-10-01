Ministry acts against rabbit hutch developers

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick

There has been much controversy about some of the dreadful rabbit hutches that developers have created on the cheap out of old office blocks under permitted development rights, enabling them to bypass local authority scrutiny.

Sensitive to the charge that it has dropped the ball on this one, the Ministry of Housing has recognised it is time to act against micro flats.

“While most developers deliver good homes and do the right thing, I’m tackling the minority of developers abusing the system by announcing that new homes delivered will have to meet space standards,” said housing secretary Robert Jenrick.

All new homes in England delivered through these rights will in the future have to meet the Nationally Described Space Standard. The space standard begins at 37m² of floorspace for a new one bed flat with a shower room (or 39m² with a bathroom).

