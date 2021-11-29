Ministry of Justice invites bids for £3.5bn framework

The MoJ constructor services frameworks will be used to procure up to £2.5bn of construction work over the initial five-year term, with the possibility of a two-year extension worth a further £1bn.

The frameworks will be used for new build, refurbishment and maintenance works across the ministry’s estate of prisons, courthouses and offices in England and Wales, for individual projects up to a maximum value of £30m.

There are three value bands, with each value band split into four regions.

The tender documents are published online at www.gov.uk/contracts-finder. Search for PQQ_272 - MoJ Constructor Services Framework: SQ.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk