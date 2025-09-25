Mivan secures multi-million pound Mayfair fit-out

John Cauldwell's 1 Mayfair development

Mivan’s latest multi-million-pound contract is at one of London’s most expensive residential schemes, within an eight-storey block on South Audley Street for Phones 4U tycoon John Caudwell.

The £2bn development, by now substantially complete, is designed to be the finest ultra-prime residential scheme in London. It has 24 principal residences of up to eight bedrooms, including lateral apartments, penthouses and townhouses, five further pieds-à-terre and grand entertaining halls and lounges designed around a central garden. It will have all the amenities associated with a five-star hotel.

Mivan chief executive John Cunningham said: “Our appointment as principal contractor at 1 Mayfair reflects the confidence placed in Mivan to deliver projects of the highest calibre. These residences represent the very top of the super-prime market, and we are proud to be among the few contractors in London with the capability and experience to deliver residences of this standard in partnership with our esteemed client Caudwell.”

The appointment follows Mivan’s handover of The Chancery Rosewood, the transformation of the former US Embassy in Grosvenor Square into a hotel. Mivan was responsible for the fit-out of 144 suites, the Eagle Bar and the central atrium, working with main contractor Multiplex and developer Qatari Diar.

Mivan reports a growing pipeline of projects and is currently recruiting project managers, a quantity surveyor, planner and MEP manager to support its operations.

Last year, the year to 31st December 2024, Mivan grew turnover by 25% to £74.3m (2023: £58.1m), although pre-tax profit slumped from £5.6m in 2023 to £966,000 in 2024 due to an escalation in the cost of sales.

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