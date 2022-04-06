MKM sales up 40%

For the year to 30th September 2021, as working-from-home Britain turned to DIY and home improvements, MKM turned over £658m (2020: £470m).

Normalised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were up 63% to £84.6m.

During the year MKM opened 12 new branches and added six by way of three bolt-on acquisitions, including DTC Merchants and Spey Valley Timber, both in Scotland.

“We continue to see strength in the local building supply market, sustained demand in our core market of repair, maintenance, and improvement work, as well as the wider market for new builds, post pandemic,” the directors said. “This confidence is reflected in the company opening new branches in Bolton, Sutherland, and Skelton in the current year. As a result, the company looks forward to the year ahead with continued confidence.”

MKM opened its first branch in Hull in 1995. When Bain took in 2017, it had 47 branches and annual turnover of £284m. It now has 91 branches.

