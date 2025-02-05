MKM opens four more branches

Getting ready to open

New MKM stores are opening in Plymouth, Bridgend, Bangor and Cheltenham on successive Mondays in February 2025.

All sites include kitchen and bathroom showrooms and landscaping displays as well as stocks of tools and materials for both trade professionals and public consumers.

“We’re not just here to sell materials; we’re here to build relationships,” said Shaun Cox, branch director of MKM Bridgend, which opens on 10th February.

Jamie Cole, branch director of MKM Cheltenham (opening 24th February), said: “We want to bring back the feel-good factor to the building trade, offering a level of service that national merchants have lost touch with.”

MKM was established in Hull in 1995. It was taken over by Bain Capital Private Equity in March 2017, when it had 47 branches. Since then the total number of branches across Great Britain has grown to 134 by the end of this month.

