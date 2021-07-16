MKM opens Inverness store

Branch directors Mark MacDonald and Graeme Macleod

MKM Building Supplies has chosen a 1.2-acre site in Inverness for its 86th UK store, which is now open.

The branch is headed by Mark MacDonald and Graeme Macleod, who have worked together for over a decade and have a combined experience in the building and construction industry of more than 50 years.

Mark MacDonald said: “For us, it’s all about providing our customers with a best-in-class service offering, in a friendly and welcoming environment, delivered by expert and knowledgeable staff that have years of experience in Inverness and the wider region.It’s this commitment to service and our family ethos that we believe sets us apart from the competition”.

MKM Inverness supplies building materials, plumbing and heating, landscaping, electrical, drainage and civils, workwear, insulation and plaster board, and timber, joinery and sheet materials. The branch also has a kitchen, bathroom and flooring showroom.

David Kilburn, who founded MKM Building Supplies in Hull in 1995, said: “Mark and Graeme are committed to making MKM Inverness the premier destination for the trade and general public in this area and I wish them and their team every success in making this ambition a reality.”

