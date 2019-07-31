Mobile app promises slicker paving

The Pavelink app is designed to streamline the paving process

Called Pavelink, the app is intended to create an integrated workflow linking the asphalt plants, delivery trucks, project office and paving site.

The app, created at Topcon’s paving technology centre at Eindhoven, in the Netherlands, is designed to integrate existing planning and management tools to improve efficiency and minimise problems such as overages and paver stoppages by heading them off before they arise.

The system automatically generates digital weigh tickets at the plant and delivers them to the truck driver’s mobile app. It then uses geofence recognition to confirm the arrival of the truck at the job site.

“The system automatically gathers and centralises all relevant information such as quantities, temperatures, number of trucks loaded, current truck locations, job site arrival estimations, number of trucks returning or queuing for more loads, current screed width, current paver speed, and amount of roadway that has been laid,” said Murray Lodge, Topcon’s senior vice-president for construction.

He added: “The information provides real-time visibility for every stakeholder. The entire team can be reached in an instant with smooth communication. If the mix needs to be adjusted, for example, the field crew can easily signal the asphalt plant. They can also ask to expedite material and send more or fewer loads. The home office has access to the real-time data, facilitating assistance with daily job management.”

