Mobile Mini sells UK division to Algeco

Modulaire Group, parent company of Algeco, is acquiring Mobile Mini UK Holdings Limited from Mobile Mini Incorporated of the USA.

With headquarters in Stockton-on-Tees, a network of 16 locations in the UK, Mobile Mini UK is one of the leading suppliers of steel storage containers and portable offices and toilets. It operates a fleet of more than 42,000 units for customers across sectors including construction, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and education.

Together Algeco and Mobile Mini UK will have approximately 82,000 units, which will be the UK’s largest temporary accommodation hire fleet, it is claimed.

Modulaire Group chief executive Mark Higson said: “Mobile Mini is a strong, strategic fit for Algeco and the combination of the two companies will drive significant value for both customers and stakeholders. It will help us further deliver the Algeco Vision to be the market leader in modular and temporary accommodation, operating as a trusted solutions adviser to customers.”

Tom Bruyea, managing director of Mobile Mini UK, added: “Mobile Mini UK has made tremendous progress over the past decade, which all our people should be very proud of. I’m certain that the business will continue to go from strength to strength under Algeco stewardship.”

