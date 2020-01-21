MoD manager to lead Palace of Westminster refurb

General dilapidation of stonework in the Palace of Westminster's Cloister Court (Photo © UK Parliament)

As of April 2020, he will head the team of architects, engineers, project managers, conservation specialists and contractors taking on what is billed as the biggest and most complex renovation of a heritage building ever undertaken in the UK.

David Goldstone is currently chief operating officer at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), in charge of the delivery of its transformation programme. He is also a member of the boards of each Military Command and of Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S).

In October 2019, Mike Brown, currently commissioner of Transport for London (TfL), was announced as chair of the delivery authority board. He starts in May. David Goldstone will also sit on the board of the delivery authority as one of two executive directors.

The Restoration &Renewal Programme has been established to tackle the £3.5bn of work that needs to be done to protect the heritage of the Palace of Westminster so that it can continue to serve as home to the UK Parliament. A shadow sponsor body was established in 2018, to set the scope, budget and timescale of the Restoration & Renewal Programme, and oversee a delivery authority with the technical expertise to execute the work.

Last year Parliament passed The Parliamentary Buildings (Restoration and Renewal) Act 2019 which sets out in law how the work will be carried out under this governance system. The legislation provides for a six-month transition period, with the governing bodies being set up in the spring of 2020. The structure is similar to the organisation that delivered the infrastructure for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Prior to his role at the MoD, Mr Goldstone was chief executive of the London Legacy Development Corporation, where he was responsible for the delivery of the regeneration legacy from the London Olympics.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk