Moda Living lined up for £205m Glasgow neighbourhood

Property development and investment firm, Osborne & Co, and MRP, the property development and investment division of McAleer & Rushe, submitted the plan and have lined up Moda Living to develop and operate the site, subject to planning.

The developers aim to transform Lancefield Quay into a waterside residential community. The application covers 730 homes and public squares.

The plans is for the £205m urban village to be built on a waterside site that has been vacant since 2007.

If outline permission is granted, built-to-rent developer and operator Moda Living will take the site through detailed planning, delivery and into operation. This is Moda’s second site in Glasgow and third in Scotland.

The outline planning application has been submitted under the joint venture name of GDRI Europe (Osborne & Co and MRP) and Moda Living. It follows a public consultation which took place in February and provided local people with the opportunity to view and feedback on the residential-led proposals.

Should it secure planning consent, Moda will work in partnership with Osborne & Co and MRP to transform the site into a residential community of about 730 new homes, in-line with the council’s city centre living strategy.

Oscar Brooks, director, Moda Living, said: “Glasgow has all the fundamentals we look for; it’s a well-connected, forward-looking city which boasts a strong local economy and is focused on growth which is why are committed as a long-term city partner. Construction on our Holland Park 425 home development is well advanced, demonstrating our enthusiasm for the city. We are excited to have the opportunity to develop our vision for the Lancefield Quay site and to be working alongside Osborne & Co and MRP as we bring forward a long vacant site.

“This forms part of our wider strategy and integrated structure to enable us to deliver and operate thousands of high-quality homes per annum right across the UK. We are delivering different types of homes at different price points for different lifestyle requirements driven by Moda brand foundations of unparalleled customer service, member health & wellbeing and a market leading digital infrastructure.”

Stephen Surphlis, managing director of MRP, said: “We are excited about the impact that this development can have on the regeneration of an historic and important area of Glasgow, supporting a vibrant city centre community. The community consultation provided us with valuable feedback, with more than 90 per cent of people in support of the residential offering and agreeing that Glasgow needs new homes. The creation of well designed, well-crafted and sustainable homes is high on the council’s agenda and the Lancefield Quay site is ideally located to provide a thriving build-to-rent development which will fit in perfectly with the fabric of the area.”

Conor Osborne, director and founder of Osborne & Co, said: “This application marks an important milestone for what we hope will be a truly transformational development for this area. We have taken a strategic approach to these initial proposals and worked hard to ensure they align with Glasgow City Council’s wider regeneration ambitions to open up the waterfront and create a vibrant new location within the city. Moda’s involvement in the site will help us realise this ambition to create a single fully integrated development and we are looking forward to continued discussion with the council.”

