Modular builder invests in crane hirer

DLH's new five-axle Liebherr LTM 1230-5.1

DLH Lifting Services owner/director Terry Humphries sold a minority stake in his business – more than 25% but less than 50% – to Reds10 Modular in December.

A Reds10 Modular spokesperson said: "Reds10 Modular Limited and DLH Lifting Services have enjoyed a strong and trusted partnership for a decade. Our recent investment in DLH Lifting Services reflects our commitment to supporting their growth ambitions and enhancing their capabilities. DLH has been a valued long-term partner, and we are excited about this next stage in our collaboration, which will allow both businesses to continue delivering excellence in our respective fields.”

The investment has helped the crane hire company add two new Liebherr all-terrain machines to its fleet, taking delivery of a 60-tonne LTM 1060-3.1 at the end of 2024 and a flagship 230-tonne rated LTM 1230-5.1 this month.

Terry Humphreys said that the purchase of the LTM 1230-5.1 was “an easy decision to make as we were looking to phase out our LTM 1200-5.1”.

